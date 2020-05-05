BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield As NFL Comeback Player Of The Year?

Pete Smith

Odds for Comeback Player of The Year have been released by BetMGM Sportsbook and as discussed by Frankie Taddeo of Sports Illustrated, the Cleveland Browns have two players mentioned. The most notable and the one that seems at least reasonable to be in the mix to get this award is quarterback Baker Mayfield, but Myles Garrett also has odds listed.

Mayfield's rookie season was spectacular and the expectations were ramped up in his second season, which proved to be a disaster from top to bottom. With a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, new tackles in Jedrick Willis and Jack Conklin as well as adding Austin Hooper to their offense, the unit should be significantly improved.

That's in addition to the fact that Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry played hurt all of last year. David Njoku missed most of the year with an injury and Rashard Higgins dealt with an injury the first part of the year, was buried in the second half.

The challenges and complications from COVID-19 are yet to be fully realized, but there are a lot of reasons one could believe in Mayfield to come back and have an outstanding year, cashing in at +2500.

Myles Garrett is at +4000, but it's really difficult to imagine anyone would vote for him given the nature of his suspension. And while he missed those six games, he was dominant in the ten he did play, having an argument for Defensive Player of the Year.

The suspension is basically the only reason Garrett didn't set the franchise record for sacks in a season, so while he is coming back, it's not like it's from a poor year. It's all about that one decision.

