Baker Mayfield's Fantasy Outlook: Difficult To Be  Worse Than 2019

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was routinely one of the higher selected quarterbacks among fantasy leagues in 2019. And chances are if you selected him in your league, you lost as noted by Corey Parson, a fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated. And it was likely an almost weekly tease where he would start out games on the script, giving fantasy owners hope that he was going to get it going only to get middling results.

There were a number of factors that went into play with Mayfield's regression last year. Issues with coaching, injuries and simply not playing well enough, Mayfield went from rookie sensation to a really bad bet for fantasy owners in year two.

Between an upgrade at the offensive tackle position, adding Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills as what should be more stability at right guard, the protection should be better. Kevin Stefanski is a rookie head coach, but he looks more organized and prepared than Freddie Kitchens last year, which caused a number of problems.

Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry played through pain all of last year, impacting their ability to practice as well as contribute during the season. Rashard Higgins was injured almost immediately against the Tennessee Titans and David Njoku broke the scaphoid in his wrist the following week. If those players are simply healthy, it would benefit Mayfield but they also added Austin Hooper in free agency.

The impact of COVID-19 has yet to be fully realized and could limit the number of on-field practices Mayfield and the Browns have adapting this new offense. So while it seems as though Mayfield should return to numbers far more similar to his rookie year, it might be unrealistic to expect him to go far beyond them. As a result, Mayfield could be a decent fantasy play, but he's not going to go nearly as high in drafts as he did last year.

From Historic Rookie Season To Sophomore Slump; What Changed For Baker Mayfield, What Happens Next

There's no middle ground with Baker Mayfield. He went from potential superstar quarterback as a rookie to people suggesting 2020 is make or break season after a disappointing second season. What happened, how he and the Cleveland Browns got here and the realities of this season.

Pete Smith

by

mrlithe

Cleveland Browns Secondary In 2020

The Cleveland Browns added four defensive backs to their roster for the 2020 season and while the overall setup of the secondary looks relatively clear; the specifics are still to be determined by new defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Where Does Odell Beckham Jr. Land on Pro Football Focus’ Top 100 List

Pro Football Focus is currently rolling out their top 100 list, Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr is about right where you’d expect.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Jadeveon Clowney Rumors Continue, Bottom Line Doesn't Change

Another rumor has come up regarding Jadeveon Clowney. This time it involves the Philadelphia Eagles, but the bottom line for Clowney and the Cleveland Browns has not changed. They can get him if they want him.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Cleveland Browns Rookie Linebacker Goes Above & Beyond on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was just yesterday and Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips outdid himself, to say the least, with this big purchase for his mother.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Destroying A Quarterback, The DeShone Kizer Debacle

Being waived this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, DeShone Kizer's career in the NFL may be coming to an end. And because of how he was handled by the Cleveland Browns and particularly Hue Jackson, he may have been doomed from the start.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Former Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Coach John Teerlinck Passes Away At Age 69

The namesake for the John Teerlinck, the legendary defensive line coach passed away at age 69 on Monday. Teerlink enjoyed an outstanding coaching career that started with the Cleveland Browns in 1989 and ended in 2012.

Pete Smith

A Few Games That Stick Out On The Cleveland Browns Schedule

A look at some games the Cleveland Browns will play this year that stand out.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns: Who Will Jedrick Wills Face In His Rookie Season?

The Cleveland Browns selected Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to play left tackle. Slated to step in immediately, it's worth seeing who he will have to block this year to protect Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

New Orleans Saints Release Pro Bowl Guard Larry Warford; Could Cleveland Browns Be Interested?

In what appears to be a move to save salary cap space, the New Orleans Saints announced the release of guard Larry Warford, who has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. With Warford now available, could the Cleveland Browns be interested?

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith