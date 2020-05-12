Baker Mayfield's Fantasy Outlook: Difficult To Be  Worse Than 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was routinely one of the higher selected quarterbacks among fantasy leagues in 2019. And chances are if you selected him in your league, you lost as noted by Corey Parson, a fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated. And it was likely an almost weekly tease where he would start out games on the script, giving fantasy owners hope that he was going to get it going only to get middling results.

There were a number of factors that went into play with Mayfield's regression last year. Issues with coaching, injuries and simply not playing well enough, Mayfield went from rookie sensation to a really bad bet for fantasy owners in year two.

Between an upgrade at the offensive tackle position, adding Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills as what should be more stability at right guard, the protection should be better. Kevin Stefanski is a rookie head coach, but he looks more organized and prepared than Freddie Kitchens last year, which caused a number of problems.

Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry played through pain all of last year, impacting their ability to practice as well as contribute during the season. Rashard Higgins was injured almost immediately against the Tennessee Titans and David Njoku broke the scaphoid in his wrist the following week. If those players are simply healthy, it would benefit Mayfield but they also added Austin Hooper in free agency.

The impact of COVID-19 has yet to be fully realized and could limit the number of on-field practices Mayfield and the Browns have adapting this new offense. So while it seems as though Mayfield should return to numbers far more similar to his rookie year, it might be unrealistic to expect him to go far beyond them. As a result, Mayfield could be a decent fantasy play, but he's not going to go nearly as high in drafts as he did last year.