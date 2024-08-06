Browns Biggest Rivals Still In On Potential Trade For Brandon Aiyuk
The whirlwind that is the trade market for 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk rolls on, Tuesday.
A report overnight on Monday revealed that San Francisco had reached the parameters of potential trade packages with both the Browns and Patriots and that the decision was going to come down to Aiyuk working out an extension with either team. Now according to a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland's biggest rival is back in the mix for Aiyuk's services.
As the NFL insider shared Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers have re-engaged their conversations with San Francisco regarding a trade for the 2020 first-round pick. The two sides apparently reached an impasse on Monday night but have since circled back and remain engaged. Schefter called the situation "fluid," noting that other teams are also involved.
Aiyuk has been linked to Pittsburgh throughout the offseason on numerous occasions. At one point the 26-year old even went live on Instagram while wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat, which sparked plenty of buzz about him landing in the Steel City.
Plenty of online rumors this week suggested a deal between the 49ers and Steelers was a done deal already as well. That seemingly changed on Monday, but has evolved yet again to bring Pittsburgh back to the table.
The Arizona State product has been highly coveted this offseason when it became evident that he was seeking a contract extension and the 49ers weren't necessarily willing to give it to him. The situation has unraveled to the point where it seems more likely that Aiyuk is playing somewhere else this season.
Aiyuk caught 75 passes last season for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.