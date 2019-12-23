BrownsMaven
Browns Bring DT Brandin Bryant Back to the Practice Squad

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad. Bryant was released on Friday from the active roster, so the team could make space to promote defensive end Robert McCray III. Bryant had spent virtually the entire season with the Browns, most of it with the practice squad, so when they made the move to waive him, this seemed like a likely outcome.

Bryant is an intriguing athlete in terms of tools to be a productive 3-technique defensive tackle very similar to former Brown Trevon Coley. The Browns are at least interested enough that they seem to want to make sure he's part of their offseason program. 

For his part, Bryant seems to want to stick around if for no other reason, there appear to be a number of jobs up for grabs on the Browns defensive line.Having moved on from Devaroe Lawrence, the 3-tech defensive tackle spot outside of Sheldon Richardson has been terrible. Bryant hasn't been ready to crack the lineup for the Browns, but he could find his way into competing for a role with a productive offseason. Last year, the Browns effectively promoted from within when it came to their defensive line depth.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Preview, Inactives

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread, face off against the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the best team in the league right now. The Ravens are trying to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, get revenge for their week four defeat in Baltimore.

End of First Half Against Ravens May Spell End of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The series of events that transpired over the 2:09 in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens crystallized everything wrong with head coach Freddie Kitchens, putting the Cleveland Browns in a position to lose.

Fiasco Should Seal Freddie's Fate, But They Have to Get Through Final Game

Pete Smith

The question all season with head coach Freddie Kitchens has been whether or not he would get a second year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Considering the debacle against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the first half, the more relevant question; how the team gets through the last week of the season with him?

Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The idea that the fate of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens could come down to the result of the game against the Baltimore Ravens would signal a poor evaluation process. The Browns either believe Kitchens is their head coach or they don't, regardless of the result Sunday.

Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced a roster move on Saturday, promoting defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad to the active roster. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room for him.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.