Browns Bring DT Brandin Bryant Back to the Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the practice squad. Bryant was released on Friday from the active roster, so the team could make space to promote defensive end Robert McCray III. Bryant had spent virtually the entire season with the Browns, most of it with the practice squad, so when they made the move to waive him, this seemed like a likely outcome.

Bryant is an intriguing athlete in terms of tools to be a productive 3-technique defensive tackle very similar to former Brown Trevon Coley. The Browns are at least interested enough that they seem to want to make sure he's part of their offseason program.

For his part, Bryant seems to want to stick around if for no other reason, there appear to be a number of jobs up for grabs on the Browns defensive line.Having moved on from Devaroe Lawrence, the 3-tech defensive tackle spot outside of Sheldon Richardson has been terrible. Bryant hasn't been ready to crack the lineup for the Browns, but he could find his way into competing for a role with a productive offseason. Last year, the Browns effectively promoted from within when it came to their defensive line depth.