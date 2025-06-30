Cleveland Browns CFL Signing Pegged as Underrated Move
The Cleveland Browns made many additions this offseason as the front office attempts to put the best product on the field.
The Browns took a chance by signing defensive lineman Ralph Holley this offseason out of the Canadian Football League.
Despite never playing in the NFL, Holley is pegged as a potential weapon for the Browns this season.
"He could be a nice addition: The Browns signed Ralph Holley, a defensive lineman who led the Canadian Football League in sacks last season playing for Toronto. He's 26. He wasn't drafted out of Western Michigan. He then played in the USFL and the CFL. At 6-foot- and 285 pounds, Holley has a chance to make the team and perhaps be a significant backup."- Terry Pluto, Cleveland.com
Holley helped the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup title this season with eight sacks and 22 tackles. This was his second season in Toronto after being apart of the USFL.
Holley played four years at Western Michigan. He totaled 138 tackles, 45.5 for loss, and 20.5 sacks in 50 career games.
Out of college, Holley went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before sining with the Philadelphia Stars. He did not appear in a game in his first season but totaled three sacks in 2023.
Holley has a chance to be a depth piece for the Browns in 2025-26 if he makes the team out of training camp. At this point, the Browns are looking for new faces that can turn into productive players.