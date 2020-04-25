Cleveland Browns: Closing Thoughts On Day Two Of The NFL Draft

So the Cleveland Browns have made two trades, picked four players and added some picks for the future. They picked a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday and took three Tigers on Friday; two Bayou Bengals from LSU and one Tiger from Missouri. They still have three picks left tomorrow to use.

The pick they got for 2021 in the third round gives them an extra third, fourth and fifth. Those really seem to be banked toward perhaps trading for an impact veteran on defense, be it another defensive lineman, potentially a pass rusher after Olivier Vernon leaves or another defensive back.

Grant Delpit is important because he plays three spots and the Browns really seem geared toward having five and six defensive backs on the field as much as they can. Delpit certainly looks like he's going to be the free safety, but he can do a lot of things to contribute in the defense.

Jordan Elliot gives them another rotational piece and an interior pass rusher. He's not finished, but he does have some tools worth working with and projects to be potentially solid, which is more than adequate.

Jacob Phillips is a middle linebacker who will rack up tackles and stop the run. He doesn't offer much in pass coverage nor do the Browns seem to be asking their inside linebackers to do much when it comes to coverage. Stop the run and get off the field, so they can put pass defending personnel on the field.