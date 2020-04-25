BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns: Closing Thoughts On Day Two Of The NFL Draft

Pete Smith

So the Cleveland Browns have made two trades, picked four players and added some picks for the future. They picked a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday and took three Tigers on Friday; two Bayou Bengals from LSU and one Tiger from Missouri. They still have three picks left tomorrow to use.

The pick they got for 2021 in the third round gives them an extra third, fourth and fifth. Those really seem to be banked toward perhaps trading for an impact veteran on defense, be it another defensive lineman, potentially a pass rusher after Olivier Vernon leaves or another defensive back.

Grant Delpit is important because he plays three spots and the Browns really seem geared toward having five and six defensive backs on the field as much as they can. Delpit certainly looks like he's going to be the free safety, but he can do a lot of things to contribute in the defense.

Jordan Elliot gives them another rotational piece and an interior pass rusher. He's not finished, but he does have some tools worth working with and projects to be potentially solid, which is more than adequate.

Jacob Phillips is a middle linebacker who will rack up tackles and stop the run. He doesn't offer much in pass coverage nor do the Browns seem to be asking their inside linebackers to do much when it comes to coverage. Stop the run and get off the field, so they can put pass defending personnel on the field.

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived and it's just a question of seeing what the Cleveland Browns, led by general manager Andrew Berry, decide to do. Follow along and comment in the thread.

Shawn Stevenson

SI Draft Tracker

Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Live draft day thread covering draft selections, trade rumors, and commentary for day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Select Jacob Phillips, LB LSU With The 97th Pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Jacob Phillips, LB from LSU with the 97th pick of the NFL Draft, adding a run stopping linebacker to a relatively thin group of linebackers.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Select Jordan Elliot, DT Missouri With 88th Pick

The Cleveland Browns select Jordan Elliot, defensive tackle from Missouri with the 88th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to provide depth behind Sheldon Richardson and give them what they hope is a strong rotation on the interior.

Pete Smith

Draft Grades Coming in for Cleveland Browns Tackle Jedrick Wills

A look at the draft grades surrounding Cleveland Browns new offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills: "Nothing But Excited To Get To Work”

The 2020 first round pick for the Cleveland Browns, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, introduced himself to Cleveland in a conference call with local media, excited for the opportunity and ready to get to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Swap Picks With New Orleans Saints, Add Third Round Pick in 2021

In the second trade of the day, the Cleveland Browns agree to swap picks with the New Orleans Saints, moving down for the second time. The Browns move down from the 74th pick in the draft to 88th pick while adding the Saints third round pick in 2021.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry: "We Are Incredibly Excited to Add Jedrick to Our Organization"

After making the first pick in his career as a general manager, Andrew Berry had a press conference discussing the addition of Jedrick Wills to the Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski On Jedrick Wills: "I Like His Tenacity, His Toughness, His Intelligence"

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took questions from the media on the team's first round pick, Jedrick Wills. Much of it focused on the transition to left tackle, but Stefanski seemed thrilled with the pick and what it allows the team to do offensively.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: 10 Defensive Players For Day Two Of The NFL Draft

With left tackle address and the starting offense basically complete, entering day two of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns will likely turn to the defensive side of the ball. With that in mind, here are ten options for the Browns to consider.

Pete Smith