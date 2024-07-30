Cleveland Browns Coach Drops Major Update on Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with high hopes and expectations. However, in order to get to where they're hoping to go, they'll need star running back Nick Chubb to return to the field and be a big part of their offensive success.
Chubb is coming back from a gruesome knee injury suffered last season that many were worried could end his career.
Not only did his career not end, but Chubb is on pace to get back on the field fairly early during the season. He has made tremendous progress in his rehab process.
Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski has dropped a new major update on his superstar running back.
In a recent quote, Stefanski revealed that Chubb has progressed to another level of his recovery.
“He has begun working on change-of-direction stuff in addition to full-speed sprinting, and the team is being very cautious not to pressure him by putting a timetable on his potential return.”
That is amazing news for the Browns. If he can get back on the field in the first eight weeks of the season, they'll be in great shape. Of course, he does not have to return that early.
Throughout his career in Cleveland, Chubb has been one of the best and most feared running backs in the NFL. He's determined to get back to that level of play in 2024.
If Deshaun Watson has a breakout season and revitalizes his career and Chubb makes a strong return to the field, there is no reason why the Browns won't end up being a playoff team.
Only time will tell when he's actually able to make his return to the field, but Chubb is on a good path.
Expect to continue hearing more updates on his status throughout training camp and the preseason. Right now, there are a lot of reasons for fans to be very optimistic about their star running back.