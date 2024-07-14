Cleveland Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Receives Huge Ranking
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are set to open NFL training camp next month. While the national media isn't hyping up the Browns as a Super Bowl contender, the team itself has high expectations for the 2024 season.
On both sides of the football, Cleveland is loaded with talent.
Defensively, they should have one of the best rosters in football. Led by Myles Garrett, the defense offers elite talent on the line, at linebacker, and in the secondary.
Offensively, the Browns are relying heavily on the resurgence of former star quarterback Deshaun Watson. They have surrounded him with talent in the form of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and many other weapons. Nick Chubb will be back at some point in the season as well.
While Stefanski himself doesn't usually receive a ton of hype, that is changing ahead of the upcoming campaign.
CBS Sports recently ranked all head coaches among each other. They gave Stefanski the No. 10 overall spot among NFL head coaches.
"So much of Cleveland's trajectory is tied to Deshaun Watson, which doesn't necessarily bode well considering the quarterback's unpredictable availability. Fortunately, Stefanski has proven adaptable as leader of the offense, taking pressure off Baker Mayfield back in 2020 and then coaxing a playoff bid out of an aging Joe Flacco in 2023. If Watson is mercurial, then Stefanski is the club's steady hand."
Throughout his four years as the head coach in Cleveland, Stefanski has led the team to a 37-30 record. He has helped guide them to the playoffs twice.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, he is looking to go a step further. He wants to win the AFC North division. If Watson has the season he's capable of, the Browns have a fighting chance to do just that.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Stefanski and Cleveland. He's a very underrated head coach, but he's finally starting to get noticed for how important he has been for the Browns and how he deserves to be viewed as a head coach.