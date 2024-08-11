Cleveland Browns Coach Offers Concerning Update About Two Key Players
The Cleveland Browns are heading towards the 2024 regular season with a few major question marks due to injury.
One of the biggest question marks comes on the offensive line. Both Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills have been out due to injury, but the hope is that they will be able to return by Week 1.
On Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about their status for Week 1. He offered a very vague response, which gives reason for some concern.
“I'd say with all of our guys, we're really a day-to-day operation. They continue to do a nice job in their rehab, and when they're ready, they'll be out there. And then that really goes for a lot of guys that are continuing to rehab off to the side.”
Both Conklin and Wills are going to be very important pieces for the Browns' offense.
Deshaun Watson is looking to resurrect his career this season. In order to do that, he will need to be able to stay upright and healthy. Both Conklin and Wills will be key parts in helping him do that.
Hopefully, good news will come out about both players in the near future.
While the response from Stefanski does give reason for some concern, there isn't much else for him to say. He can't promise that players will be ready by Week 1.
Expect to hear more injury updates over the next three weeks. Cleveland has a few situations to monitor and these two offensive linemen are going to be very key injuries to keep an eye on.