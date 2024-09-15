Cleveland Browns' Commitment Level to Deshaun Watson, Revealed
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to see quarterback Deshaun Watson come through with a strong Week 2 performance. However, there have been a lot of calls for them to consider benching him.
After another rough outing in Week 1, the outside noise of being ready to move on from Watson has gotten louder.
Looking ahead to the future, where do the Browns stand about potentially replacing Watson as their starting quarterback?
The Athletic recently made a bold report about their current stance. They made it clear that Cleveland has had no conversation about benching Watson at this point in time.
"On the field, it was a rough season opener for this Cleveland Browns offense, and while there is an understanding Week 1 rust is real, there is also a strong belief in the building that Watson can rediscover his on-field magic. There have been no discussions about benching Watson in favor of one of the backups, Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson."
Right now, the Browns don't seem to have any interest in checking out other quarterback options.
In Week 1, Watson ended up completing 24 of his 45 pass attempts for 169 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Those numbers simply aren't going to get the job done.
Should he have another poor week today, should Cleveland consider benching him? There will be even louder calls for a change.
That being said, the hope is that none of those conversations need to be had and none of that frustration continues to rise.
While many fans might be done with the Watson experiment, it's clear that the team doesn't think he's a lost cause just yet. That could change in the near future, but their hope is still very much alive.
It will be very interesting to see what he's able to produce for the Browns this afternoon.