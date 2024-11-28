Browns Connected to Fascinating Pass Rusher
The Cleveland Browns will enter the offseason in need of another pass rusher after sending Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline.
While the Browns could always peruse the free-agent market for answers, they aren't exactly in the best shape financially, which means it may be wise for them to turn to the NFL Draft.
There will definitely be a bunch of intriguing prospects available, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has linked Cleveland to one fascinating pass rusher in particular: Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte.
Gillotte may very well be one of the most interesting names available in April due to his versatility in the trenches.
"While Gillotte remains an interesting case study—he's too small to play every down on the interior yet too big and lacks the explosiveness of every-down edge players—his ability to slide up and down the defensive front has painted an intriguing prospect profile," Sobleski wrote. "Additionally, Gillotte has accumulated 28 pressures over the last month of the season."
Gillotte arrived at Louisville in 2021 and immediately made an impact, logging 19 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He showed marked improvement the following year, finishing with 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Then, last season, Gillotte broke out, racking up 45 stops, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.
He hasn't been quite as dynamic in 2024, having posted 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks through 11 games, but his potential is pretty clear.
Gillotte would unquestionably represent a compelling addition to the Browns' front seven.