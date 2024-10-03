Cleveland Browns Connected To Future Nick Chubb Replacement
Nick Chubb is back on the practice field for the Cleveland Browns and is giving the team hope of a return in the near future. Throughout the first four weeks of the season, he has been missed greatly.
The Browns' offense has looked rough at times. Without Chubb, the running game has been far from a threat. Now, the team is close to getting him back, which should help them start turning their season around.
With that in mind, Cleveland needs to take a long look at adding talent at the running back position.
Chubb isn't getting any younger and between the high workload and his injuries, he's had a lot of wear and tear on his body throughout his career. Bringing in a running back who could both compliment him right now and potentially replace him in the future would be a very wise move to make.
Bleacher Report has an idea for a player that the Browns should consider. They connected Cleveland to Boise State standout running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not only did they mention the Browns as a team that could target him, they also gave him a massive NFL comparison. They believe he's a similar player to current NFL star running back Alvin Kamara.
Jeanty has put up huge numbers for Boise State throughout the first four games of the 2024 campaign. He has carried the football 82 times for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an insane 10.3 yards per carry.
Due to his strong performance so far this season, he has continued to rise up mock draft boards.
At this point in time, he is almost a lock to be a first-round draft pick. However, he's trying to push his way up to being a top-15 pick.
Should he be able to continue to maintain his current level of production, he should be able to reach that goal. A team like Cleveland could consider getting aggressive for him. He would certainly offer the Cleveland offense an elite skill-set and major playmaking ability.
Granted, there are other needs that the Browns could focus on. They badly need offensive line help for example. But, if Jeanty is available when they're on the clock, he would have to be a consideration.
All of that being said, there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty is going to be a name to watch closely throughout the rest of the college season, but he would make sense as an heir apparent type of prospect to Chubb for Cleveland.