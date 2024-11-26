Browns Connected to Three Weird QB Options
The Cleveland Browns have a major problem at the quarterback position.
For the next two years, they have huge money tied up with Deshaun Watson. He's not the guy that they want to start at quarterback, but they're stuck with him.
Jameis Winston is set to become a free agent at the end of the year. They could bring him back, but he's not a long-term franchise quarterback. He also could be looking for more of a guarantee for longer than one season.
That leaves the Browns with a tough decision.
Do they spend their high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback? Could they scour the free agency market for a new quarterback? Might they consider trading for a signal caller?
One NFL analyst, Jeff Phelps, recently suggested three weird names as potential fits for Cleveland. Reports have come out that the Browns want to bring in "competition" for Watson this offseason. If that is the case, there aren't many guys who would pick that situation over signing elsewhere.
Phelps believes that three best names that Cleveland could get in free agency are Jimmy Garoppolo, Andy Dalton, or Carson Wentz.
Out of the three options, he seemed to be relatively high about taking a flier on Wentz.
Needless to say, none of those guys would move the needle for the Browns. But, it's understandable that better names wouldn't want to come to Cleveland to "compete" with a quarterback who has played as poorly as Watson has since he joined the team.
Unfortunately, Andrew Berry and the front office have put the Browns in this situation. There isn't much they can do about it for the next two years.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland is able to do this offseason. It's likely that they'll try to land another solid quarterback, but they won't be able to get much. Their best bet to get a legitimate starter would be to draft one in the first round.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about the Browns' quarterback situation. At least for right now, things don't sound promising.