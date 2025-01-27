Browns Could Face Competition from Raiders for Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns have a huge decision to make this offseason about the future of running back Nick Chubb.
Just a couple of short years ago, Chubb was one of the best running backs in football. There would have been no question about the Browns trying to lock him up long-term.
Now, after a gruesome knee injury and a slow return to the field in 2024, Chubb is not a sure thing to be back in Cleveland next year.
Unfortunately, the Browns do not have a lot of money to spend. Keeping Chubb would come at a risk. There is no guarantee that he will ever get back to being the player that he was before the injury.
During the 2024 NFL season in his return to the field, Chubb played in eight games. He carried the football 102 times for just 332 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a 3.3 yards per carry average.
At 29 years old, is it possible that Chubb could be playing elsewhere in 2025?
Bleacher Report took a look at his upcoming free agency. While they have predicted that the Browns would end up bringing him back, they did list the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential threat to steal him away.
That is a very legitiamte possibility. Throughout the 2024 season, the Raiders badly needed help at the running back position. Throwing a decent chunk of money at Chubb could be a realistic thing that they would consider.
Losing Chubb would not be the end of the world like it would have been a couple years back. He is well loved in Cleveland, but the fact of the matter is that he did not play well during the 2024 season.
It seems likely that the Browns will try to re-sign him on an incentive-laden contract. He could earn more money than the base contract that Cleveland offers him, but he would have to play well to earn that money.
All of that being said, this is a situation to watch very closely as the offseason gets underway. Chubb will be available for other teams to pursue and Las Vegas very well could make a push for him.