Cleveland Browns Could Trade Surprising Player to 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk
No one truly knows what is going to happen with San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Some thing he will be traded to the Cleveland Browns, while others think the Pittsburgh Steelers will get him.
There is also a very real chance that he ends up staying put and playing one more season for the 49ers.
While that could be the case, the Browns clearly would really like to acquire him. However, it is unknown exactly what they would have to give up to get him.
Corry Kinnan of Browns Wire has suggested an interesting scenario. He suggested that Cleveland could trade offensive lineman Jack Conklin to the 49ers as part of the package to acquire Aiyuk.
“The caveat here is that Jack Conklin is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list and would need activated before he could be dealt. However, with the emergence of Dawand Jones and the fully guaranteed fifth-year (and restrucutured contract) of Jedrick Wills, the Browns have their starting offensive tackles."
He went on to detail why San Francisco might have interest in acquiring Conklin from the Browns.
“Meanwhile, the 49ers have a massive gap at the right tackle position. While Conklin has had a great deal of injury history throughout his career, he has been nothing but solid when on the field. Could the appeal of bookending their offensive line with Trent Williams and Conklin be of intrigue for the Niners?”
Parting ways with Conklin would take away from the depth that Cleveland has put together on their offensive line. He's a quality player and would be a tough piece to move.
That being said, Aiyuk would be a massive game-changing addition for the team's offense.
During the 2023 season with the 49ers, Aiyuk ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He would bring elite route-running skills and dynamic playmaking ability.
At this point in time, there are more questions than answers. All fans can do is wait and see what ends up happening.
Expect to hear more information on this situation in the near future. While the Browns are not guaranteed to get him, it's encouraging to see them looking to swing big on a trade like this.