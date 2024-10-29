Browns Could Trade Three More Starters
Even though the Cleveland Browns were able to pull off a major upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 NFL action, it is widely expected that they will be open for business ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
Granted, the front office could opt to stand pat and hope that the team can keep winning with Jameis Winston leading the way. Or, they could trade some pieces and start planning for the future.
Simply put, the Browns are not going to be a playoff team this season. They should not hesitate to make trades and try to improve their outlook.
With that in mind, there are three more starters that could very well be moved before the fast-approaching deadline.
Barry Shuck of Dawgs By Nature has suggested that Greg Newsome II, Za'Darius Smith, and Wyatt Teller could all be moved in the next week.
All three players would certainly make sense as trade candidates for the right price.
Smith is one of the most talked about names in trade rumors at this point in time. He does not fit the long-term picture for Cleveland and should be moved. The Browns should be able to get some decent value in return for him.
As for Newsome, the team could either keep or trade him. He's just 24 years old and would bring in quite a bit of interest if he were placed on the trade block. However, he's young enough that Cleveland could sign him long-term and use him as a building block on defense.
Finally, Teller would be a quality offensive line target for many contenders around the league. Teller is 29 years old and would be able to fetch a decent later-round pick for the Browns.
Andrew Berry has to make a decision. There are some many needs for Cleveland that adding more draft capital would be very wise. If players aren't a long-term fit, they should move on now and not waste any more time.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors swirling around about the Browns. The NFL trade deadline is just a week away and trade talks will start picking up in a big way very soon.