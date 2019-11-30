Browns
Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns starting free safety Damarious Randall is not making the trip to Pittsburgh and will not play Sunday per multiple reports. The move is due to injury, but is being called a coaching decision. The Browns, preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, are already shorthanded at the safety position due to injuries this season. This further limits their options and could mean the first start for rookie fourth round pick Sheldrick Redwine at free safety next to Juston Burris.

Randall's second season has been a disappointment to put it kindly. After playing every game last season and making a number of big plays and some game-changing turnovers, Randall has been mediocre the few times he's been on the field this year. The former Green Bay Packer was unhappy entering his fifth year option, hoping to secure a long term deal this season and has done just about everything he could to get his way out of Cleveland

John Dorsey traded for Randall before last season, sending quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Packers in exchange. The trade was a win for the Browns, but they were hoping they'd get a long-term answer at one of their safety spots in Randall, especially after trading Jabrill Peppers as part of a package for Odell Beckham. Now, the Browns may head into this offseason needing to find answers at both spots.

Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after requiring surgery for stab wounds he suffered on Friday night. He has since been upgraded to stable condition according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.

Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, moving their record to 9-3. That puts them in a commanding position to lock up a playoff berth, which means the Cleveland Browns would be competing the only other wildcard berth in a crowded field.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North rematch; one that could potentially be a one sided fantasy impact.

Browns Add DE Robert McCray to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Robert McCray to their practice squad. McCray fills out the practice squad, which had two vacancies created when the team elevated Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin to the active roster.

Joe Schobert Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pete Smith
Joe Schobert has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12, in which he recorded three solo tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up four other passes.