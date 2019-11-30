Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Cleveland Browns starting free safety Damarious Randall is not making the trip to Pittsburgh and will not play Sunday per multiple reports. The move is due to injury, but is being called a coaching decision. The Browns, preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, are already shorthanded at the safety position due to injuries this season. This further limits their options and could mean the first start for rookie fourth round pick Sheldrick Redwine at free safety next to Juston Burris.

Randall's second season has been a disappointment to put it kindly. After playing every game last season and making a number of big plays and some game-changing turnovers, Randall has been mediocre the few times he's been on the field this year. The former Green Bay Packer was unhappy entering his fifth year option, hoping to secure a long term deal this season and has done just about everything he could to get his way out of Cleveland

John Dorsey traded for Randall before last season, sending quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Packers in exchange. The trade was a win for the Browns, but they were hoping they'd get a long-term answer at one of their safety spots in Randall, especially after trading Jabrill Peppers as part of a package for Odell Beckham. Now, the Browns may head into this offseason needing to find answers at both spots.