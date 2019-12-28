BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

David Njoku is just as unsure about his future with the Cleveland Browns as everyone else is. The third year tight end was unwilling to comment on whether there's a place on for him on the Browns if head coach Freddie Kitchens is retained, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. It's a frustrating position to be in after he was top ten among tight ends in receiving yards with 639 along with 4 touchdowns in 2018 to the injury that kept him so much this year, now inactive on game days with no real hope he'll play Sunday in the team's regular season finale.

Njoku's handling of the broken scaphoid may have caused some issues with the team, resting four weeks before having surgery. Their handling of him after designating to return from injured reserve, then waiting two weeks to activate him suggests they didn't think he was ready. Now, he seems lost in the offense. Reports have him running the wrong routes and familiar issues with drops in practice.

Whether it's a case of being simply a lost season where a player has lost his mojo or there's more there remains to be seen. Kitchens and his staff seem to have all but moved on from him this season. It's not clear whether that would carry over into next season or not. If they go with a new coaching staff, they might love the opportunity to work with Njoku.

The greater question then goes to the front office and John Dorsey, who criticized Njoku's blocking before the season. What's clear at this point is the fact that Dorsey nor anyone else from the front office has told Njoku they are committed to him at this point, which is a troubling pattern with this team. If the Browns were to move on from Njoku, they would have another hole to fill on this team as the position and the offense as a whole has been worse without him.

Like so much of this talented offense, Njoku has going to exit the 2019 season as a question rather than an answer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Productivity Woes

Shawn Stevenson

The defensive line has not entirely lived up to the expectations this season. Their production has been average and big-name players are not playing every game.

The Looming Decision on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Among the decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason on how to proceed into 2020 is the future of restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns have a number of potential avenues they could go with Hunt.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns season has been a failure and now they must search for answers on how to avoid repeating it in 2020. Among those decisions will be the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and with increased pressure to deliver, it's another opportunity to look at some of their potential options.

Browns Players Are Sick, Njoku's Chances of Playing Don't Receive Ringing Endorsement

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have a number of players questionable for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson are for injuries while Odell Beckham, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown are for illness. David Njoku's chances of playing don't seem great and Richardson was notified of a fine.

Report: Jarvis Landry Playing With Fractured Vertebrae, Could See Surgery In The Near Future

BrandonLittle

Like his friend Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry has played injured this season and could see surgery soon

Browns Place RB Dontrell Hilliard On Injured Reserve, Elevate G Colby Gossett to Active Roster

Pete Smith

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve and elevated guard Colby Gosstt to the active roster.

Is This The Final Week of David Njoku's Career in Cleveland?

Pete Smith

Between comments made by John Dorsey before the season and the fact that he's now sitting idle on game days, it's worth considering the possibility that the Cleveland Browns are preparing to move on from tight end David Njoku after this season.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.

Fiasco Should Seal Freddie's Fate, But They Have to Get Through Final Game

Pete Smith

The question all season with head coach Freddie Kitchens has been whether or not he would get a second year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Considering the debacle against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the first half, the more relevant question; how the team gets through the last week of the season with him?

Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Preview, Inactives

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns, with playoff hopes hanging by a thread, face off against the Baltimore Ravens, arguably the best team in the league right now. The Ravens are trying to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, get revenge for their week four defeat in Baltimore.