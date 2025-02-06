Cleveland Browns Star Sends Bold Message To Myles Garrett
With four days to process Myles Garrett's trade request earlier this week, his Cleveland Browns teammates have now had time to chime in.
Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward already issued his response to the decision on Wednesday, after Garrett made the rounds at Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX. One day later, fellow 2017 first-round pick, tight end David Njoku took his own approach to the situation, issuing a public plea to his superstar teammate.
"Come on dawg, stay home bro," asserted Njoku during his own visit to radio row. "He knows who I'm talking to. Stay home, come on. Give it another shot, we ain't that far off honestly speaking."
Having come to the franchise via the draft at the same time, Njoku and Garrett spent their first year in the NFL suffering through a miserable 0-16 season. Surviving the worst of times, however, allowed the duo to experience better times just several years later when the team snapped a playoff drought in 2020. That season ended with an unforgettable win over top rival Pittsburgh in the wild card round, and a near upset win over Kansas City in the divisional round.
Then in 2023, Njoku and Garrett were pivotal in the team making a return trip to the playoffs despite five different quarterbacks starting games that season. In Njoku's eyes, they team isn't far off from getting back to that, but he wants to ensure Garrett is along for the ride.
"That's my brother, man," said Njoku. "We came in the same time, same round, everything. So we've been there the same amount of time. So we've seen the lowest of the lows, the highest of the highs in our team. I don't think we're done yet. I know he wants to win, he wants to be great, he wants to be a champion and so do I.
"...We didn't come this far, just to come this far. He knows exactly what I'm talking about."
One day prior, Garrett shared a much more ominous outlook on the team, citing the team's quarterback situation as a big reason why they weren't ready to win now. Njoku, on the other hand, believes the organization can fix that position this offseason and get things back on track.
"I think we're close, man," Njoku said. "We just need a healthy and good quarterback."