Cleveland Browns' Decision On Key Defender Named Best Offseason Move
The Cleveland Browns won 11 games last year based on the strength of their defense, so it only made sense for them to double down on that side of the football this offseason.
That's why re-signing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith on a two-year, $23 million deal seemed liked a no-brainer for the Browns.
Trevvor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus was so enamored with the Browns' decision to retain Smith that he named it the club's best move of the offseason.
Sikkema went as far to call the re-signing of Smith "underappreciated."
Smith didn't post big numbers in 2023, registering 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks, but there is no doubt he had an impact, totaling 60 pressures and 20 quarterback hits.
Cleveland initially signed the 31-year-old in free agency last year.
Smith has played for four NFL teams in total, spending time with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings before joining the Browns.
The University of Kentucky product has logged three double-digit sack campaigns throughout his NFL career, topping out at 13.5 sacks in 2019. He also totaled 10 sacks as recently as 2022 during his lone season with the Vikings.
Smith also has three Pro Bowl appearances and a Second-Team All-Pro selection to his name.
With Myles Garrett, Smith and some other young pieces like Alex Wright, the Browns boast one of the top pass-rushing groups in the NFL.
Cleveland's ability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields is one of the primary reasons why the club finished No. 1 in defense last season.
We'll see what Smith can bring to the table in Year 2 with the Browns.