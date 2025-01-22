Browns Deemed Worst Landing Spot for Compelling QB
The Cleveland Browns have to figure out their quarterback situation one way or another this offseason, whether that means drafting a signal-caller or landing an already established NFL talent.
Because the Browns may have some difficulty selecting a quarterback in the first round of the draft (Deion Sanders may ultimately block Shedeur Sanders from going to Cleveland), they may have to pursue less attractive alternatives.
That could mean perusing the free-agent market, and one of the most intriguing quarterbacks that will be available in March is Justin Fields.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox does not feel that Fields would be a fit for the Browns, noting that Kevin Stefanski's scheme does not really suit the Ohio State product.
"The Browns can't offer Fields a better schematic fit, and they probably can't offer him a chance to establish himself as a franchise quarterback," Knox wrote.
Fields spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes in 10 appearances and six starts. He also rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
The 25-year-old was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but things did not exactly work out for Fields in Chicago, and he was ultimately traded to the Steelers last offseason.
Fields has totaled 45 passing touchdowns and 31 picks over 50 career games, so he has not yet gotten the chance to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback.
Given Cleveland's rather shaky history with signal-callers, attempting to develop Fields probably isn't the best idea.