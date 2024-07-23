Browns Digest

Browns' Deshaun Watson "Excited" For Combination Of Kevin Stefanski And Kevin Dorsey's Philosophies

Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey's offensive styles couldn't contrast each other more but Deshaun Watson is excited to see how the two philosophies come together.

Anthony Moeglin

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during minicamp, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Kevin Stefanski offensive style is etched in the brains of all Browns fans. If it were up to him, and it has been for the past four seasons, the Browns would live under center, they would major in a gap scheme run game, they would live off play action and win a lot of games by grinding opponents down.

All signs point to that changing in the 2024 season as Stefnaski made one major change in his offensive staff. He let offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt go and replaced him with Ken Dorsey. Dorsey has made his way as a play caller coaching athletic quarterbacks who are a threat to run and calling a relentless vertical pass game.

These two elements are things that have been lacking in Cleveland's offense since Stefanski got the job.

This is not to say that Stefanski will not be calling plays, he certainly could retain that role. Regardless of who is making the final call into Watson's headset, Dorsey's influence will be all over the field in 2024.

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass as center Ethan Pocic (55)
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass as center Ethan Pocic (55) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) look fro someone to block during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For Deshaun Watson, this will fit his style more than the traditional Stefnaski offense. Watson has looked incredibly uncomfortable in his two years at the helm and when he has performed his best, he has been in the shotgun using his athleticism to make big plays.

The Browns have one more season to solve Deshaun Watson's struggles and this is the first step to accomplishing that. The change of offensive philosophy married with some of the new additions at wide receiver, means that Watson has the tools this season to find some success. The only question that remains is will he? Time will tell, but the potential is there.

