Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston Get Shocking Prediction
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most polarizing teams heading into the 2024 NFL season. Some feel they can be Super Bowl contenders. Others feel they will finish last place in the AFC North.
The primary reason for the lack of certainty surrounding the Browns is because of their quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson has played in just 12 games since being acquired via trade in March 2022, and the team signed Jameis Winston this past offseason.
So is Watson's job in jeopardy?
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport seems to think so.
In the latest edition of Bleacher Report's NFL power rankings, Cleveland was ranked a disappointing 16th, and Gary Davenport cited Watson as the reason why.
"There's a reason that Jameis Winston was brought to Cleveland," Davenport said. "The Browns will never admit it, but at this point even they realize that the Watson deal is a disaster."
Winston may very well be the best backup quarterback in football and has plenty of starting experience, and Davenport seems to think he will supplant Watson by midseason.
"Cleveland's defense and offensive lines are as good as any in the NFL. But their status as a Super Bowl contender hinges on Watson turning back the clock to 2020—and we have seen absolutely nothing to indicate that will happen," said Davenport. "Winston will more likely than not be starting by midseason, and at some point."
Davenport added that the Browns will have to "blow the team up because of Watson's abomination of a contract."
Cleveland handed Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million deal upon trading for him. Since then, he has thrown for 14 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions while missing 22 games due to a suspension and injuries. He is also coming off of a shoulder injury.
All things considered, you can see why there is plenty of trepidation about Watson, but it's important to keep in mind that the Browns did win 11 games and make the playoffs last year in spite of shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks.
Hopefully, Watson is able to silence all of his doubters.
Cleveland will host the Dallas Cowboys in its season opener on Sunday.