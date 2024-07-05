Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson Receives Ominous Take For 2024
When the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022, they were expecting him to transform their franchise.
That's why the Browns sent massive draft capital to the Texans in the deal (three first-round picks and six draft choices in total, to be exact) and then proceeded to hand Watson an unprecedented, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract extension.
The early returns on Watson have not been so great in Cleveland.
Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since joining the Browns, as he was suspended for 11 games in 2022 and saw his season end due to a shoulder injury after just six contests last year.
He hasn't exactly looked like his old Houston self during the time he has been on the field, either, totaling 14 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Watson underwent shoulder surgery last November and seems to be full speed ahead for Week 1, and there are certainly significant expectations surrounding him and the Browns heading into 2024.
The expectations are so high, as a matter of fact, that ESPN's Courtney Cronin thinks there is more pressure on Watson than any other quarterback in the NFL at the moment.
Cronin notes that Cleveland managed to go to the playoffs in 2023 in spite of Watson being sidelined and also questioned if the Texans version of Watson even exists anymore.
The 28-year-old made three straight Pro Bowls between 2018 and 2020 before sitting out all of 2021 due to a dispute with Houston's organization (coupled with some pretty serious off-the-field allegations). There is no question he was an elite quarterback throughout that stretch. But can Watson recapture that old magic?
Watson showed flashes last season, like when he led the Browns to a thrilling comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens—on the road, no less—while playing through an injured shoulder that would ultimately cost him the rest of the campaign.
The problem is that those moments have been too few and far between for the Clemson product.
The Browns have one of the most talented rosters in football. They ranked No. 1 in defense in 2023, and while they don't exactly have Houston's weapons, they do boast some impressive pieces like wide receiver Amari Cooper (assuming his contract situation gets straightened out) and tight end David Njoku. Plus, Cleveland imported Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos.
There is no question that Watson needs to deliver this year, and Cronin goes as far to say that some jobs within the Browns' organization are riding on the former first-round pick having a productive 2024.
We know Watson has the talent to be a terrific signal-caller. We have seen him do incredible things on the gridiron before. But can he summon the strength to do it again after having been mostly M.I.A. for the last three seasons?
We'll find out come September.