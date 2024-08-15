Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Speaks Out About Myles Garrett
With the 2024 NFL regular season right around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for what they hope will be a very successful year.
Deshaun Watson will play an extremely key role in deciding just how good the Browns can be. If he can stay healthy and have a bounce-back season, the sky is the limit for Cleveland.
Myles Garrett will be another major factor for the Browns. He has been one of the most feared pass-rushers throughout the NFL in his career and that doesn't seem likely to change in 2024.
That being said, Watson opened up and talked briefly about Garrett in a recent interview. He called having the star pass-rusher a "blessing."
Speaking of Garrett, he is coming off of another massive season in 2023.
He ended up playing in 16 games, racking up 42 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and three defended passes. Clearly, he did his job at an elite level once again.
As for Watson, he needs to step his game up. He has only played in six games in each of his first two years with the franchise. Cleveland needs more from him. If he can't provide more in 2024, it seems very likely that the Browns could consider looking at different quarterback options.
Hopefully, these two leaders will step up and help Cleveland make a run at the playoffs. They could even have a shot at competing for the AFC North division title if they play up to their full potential.
Watson is certainly right. Having Garrett for a teammate is a blessing. He will go down as an all-time great pass-rusher and makes the offense better each and every day by competing against them.