Browns QB Deshaun Watson Surprised By Latest Lawsuit Filed Against Him
An abnormally large gallery of media members filled the Cleveland Browns media room patiently on Wednesday, patiently waiting for quarterback Deshaun Watson to hold his weekly press conference.
The Browns QB finds himself in legal trouble once again after a lawsuit filed Monday in Houston, Texas accuses the 28-year-old of sexual assault and battery, dating back to Oct. 2020. Allegedly, Watson and the accuser were preparing to go on a date, when things escalated between the two, with Watson coercing Jane Doe to massage him and physically forced himself on her.
In his first public appearance since the accusations came to light, Watson admitted that he had no advanced knowledge that this latest suit was coming.
"I found out exactly whenever everyone else found out," said Watson. "The statement [from my legal team] is the response that we talked about and everything that he put in that statement is exactly how I'm feeling and what we're going through this process with."
The statement Watson referenced came within the hour of Watson speaking to the media, courtesy of his lawyer throughout the entirety of his legal battles, Rusty Hardin. It read:
Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday. We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.
We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.
In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.
Opposing attorney Tony Buzzbee, who is representing the accuser in this new suit, issued a response just minutes before Watson was scheduled to speak to the media via his Instagram, revealing that he had reached out to Watson's lawyer, Hardin for ten months in an effort to resolve the case. According to Buzzbee, Watson's camp was unwilling to give it any attention.
Along with being caught off guard by the new lawsuit, Watson also couldn't explain why he continues to find himself caught up in legal troubles off the field. Asked directly about why this continues to happen to him, a defensive Watson asserted to a local reporter, "I'm in the same boat as you, boss man."
Outside the Browns team facility, Watson remains a controversial topic among the fans, especially as a new lawsuit comes to light this week. Inside the locker room though Watson feels empowered by the support of his team and the powers that be at the top of the organization.
"I can't speak for the fans, I can't speak for anybody outside this building," said Watson. "But I know that hearing from [team owners] the Haslams and [general manager Andrew Berry] and those guys, I know that they tell me each and every day that they support me and they got my back and that they want me to focus on being the best quarterback I can be. So that's all I can do is just speak my truth, tell 'em the truth. They talked with my legal team and everyone that was a part of this whole process and they have to make their decision, and that decision was to give me the opportunity to come be their franchise quarterback to help this team win."
Earlier in the day, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the situation would not prevent Watson from playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. The embattled quarterback maintains that he's focused on football and the the issue won't become a distraction.