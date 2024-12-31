Browns Named Destination for Key Jets Defender in NFL Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns will have a whole lot of needs heading into the NFL offseason, but one of their most under-the-radar holes is their interior defensive line.
The Browns' defense has fallen off a cliff this year, and much of that is due to the fact that they haven't had any dynamic playmakers outside of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.
Cleveland doesn't have a whole lot of cap room, so it probably won't be able to land any truly big names in free agency, but Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified an interesting target for the club.
New York Jets defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.
"Signing Javon Kinlaw could help," Ballentine wrote. "He's suspect as a run defender, but he already has more sacks than any defensive tackles on the Browns roster with 3.5 on the season."
Kinlaw has also logged 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to go along with his sack total.
What's more, the 27-year-old also has plenty of big-game experience after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.
Kinlaw has registered a solid 67.2 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus this season, which is significant for a Browns squad that traded Za'Darius Smith before the deadline.
The former first-round pick is certainly not going to solve all of Cleveland's issues, and he is not a stalwart of any kind, but he would represent a solid depth addition for the Browns.
Let's be honest: given its financial situation, these are the types of signings Cleveland is going to be relegated to making in March.