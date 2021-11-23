Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Cleveland Browns Doing Their Part to Start The Holiday Season

    The Cleveland Browns are doing their part to help those in need just before Thanksgiving.
    For many the holiday season is a seaosn of giving and helping other people out. Cleveland Browns are doing their part to begin the 2021 holiday season. The team has helped out in a couple of events the week following Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions.

    A few big names for the Cleveland Browns got out to Feed the Need at TownHall. Among those were Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Denzel Ward and Jamie Gillan. It pans out as a core of offensive players, joined by Ward and Gillan.

    Members of the Browns have always been involved in the community. Whether it is Myles Garrett or Jarvis Landry with the different foundations, the Browns have made an impact in the community. This time it is helping out so that families can be sure to eat a Thanksgiving meal.

    Other members of the Browns’ team helped out at at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Among those were rookies James Hudson, Tommy Togiai and Tony Fields - all who are new to the Cleveland area. These guys helped out with the loading up of produce that will be distributed. Many members of the Browns organization as a whole joined at this event.

    This is just an example of another group or organization with a platform using it for a greater cause. Also, showing that no single person is to good or can’t help out those who are worse off. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

