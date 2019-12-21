Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad, elevating him to the active roster on Saturday ahead of their second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room. McCray has been on the practice squad for the Browns the past three weeks after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bryant had spent much of this season on the practice squad before being elevated recently. He just hasn't cracked the lineup to contribute much.

McCray is another bigger bodied defensive end, listed at 6-1 273. He's added to a group of defensive ends that includes a questionable Olivier Vernon along with Chad Thomas and a pair of players that were in the same circumstance as McCray not along ago in Porter Gustin and Bryan Cox.

Sheldon Richardson has been playing double duty, operating at both defensive tackle and defensive end, so this could signal a shift he's going to spend most of his time back inside.

McCray was a reasonably productive player at the University of Indiana with decent athleticism. Nothing stands out as being particularly problematic. In the four games he's appeared in, he's recorded two tackles. McCray is going to wear number 52.