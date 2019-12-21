BrownsMaven
Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad, elevating him to the active roster on Saturday ahead of their second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room. McCray has been on the practice squad for the Browns the past three weeks after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bryant had spent much of this season on the practice squad before being elevated recently. He just hasn't cracked the lineup to contribute much.

McCray is another bigger bodied defensive end, listed at 6-1 273. He's added to a group of defensive ends that includes a questionable Olivier Vernon along with Chad Thomas and a pair of players that were in the same circumstance as McCray not along ago in Porter Gustin and Bryan Cox.

Sheldon Richardson has been playing double duty, operating at both defensive tackle and defensive end, so this could signal a shift he's going to spend most of his time back inside.

McCray was a reasonably productive player at the University of Indiana with decent athleticism. Nothing stands out as being particularly problematic. In the four games he's appeared in, he's recorded two tackles. McCray is going to wear number 52.

Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The idea that the fate of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens could come down to the result of the game against the Baltimore Ravens would signal a poor evaluation process. The Browns either believe Kitchens is their head coach or they don't, regardless of the result Sunday.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Report: If Browns Allow Joe Schobert To Walk, Denver Broncos Could Be Interested

BrandonLittle

If Cleveland Browns can’t keep Joe Schobert, the Denver Broncos will try to swoop in and sign the stud linebacker.