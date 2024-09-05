Cleveland Browns' Key Playmaker Receives Brutal Prediction For 2024
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is preparing to enter a pivotal 2024 NFL season, but some are doubting just how productive he will be.
Mike Luciano of Dawg Pound Daily has listed Moore among three Browns players he feels will be benched this year, citing the arrival of Jerry Jeudy and upstart youngsters Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash as reasons why he could lose his starting job.
Moore is set to be a free agent after the season and didn't exactly make a great impression in the early stages of the offseason when he skipped Cleveland's first round of organized team activities.
The 24-year-old was apparently already in the doghouse, so attempting to make a statement to the Browns my missing some camp probably wasn't a great move on his part.
There was speculation earlier in the summer that Moore could potentially lose his job to Tillman, but Moore ended up beating him out for the No. 3 receiver role.
But Moore's job is certainly not set in stone.
The Browns seem to be high on Tillman, and Thrash—a rookie fifth-round pick—has shown some flashes in training camp and preseason.
If Moore is unable to produce at a meaningful level for Cleveland over the first couple of months of the season, it would not be surprising to see the Browns place him on the trade block before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Or, at the very least, Moore could end up sliding even further down the depth chart.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fl. product caught 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns last season.