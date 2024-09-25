Browns Emerging As Possible Shedeur Sanders Suitor
Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most popular name in college football this season. He's also a player that many believe could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being said, he's now a player that is being linked to the Cleveland Browns.
Amid what has been a brutal start to the 2024 season for the Browns, the calls for a new quarterback are becoming deafening.
Deshaun Watson has come nowhere close to having the bounce-back season that he was hoping to have. His offensive line hasn't helped him at all, but Watson has been missing far too many passes.
If Cleveland does decide to consider a new quarterback and they keep struggling throughout the season, they could be in a position in the draft where Sanders is available and they get to make a choice.
Cory Kinnan of NFL Draft on SI has named the Browns as one of the top potential team fits for Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The strength of Sanders' play is in his ability to diagnose quickly, get the ball out on time and on schedule, and deliver accurate throws deep down the field. The Browns have been lacking a quarterback who can do this no matter how hard head coach Kevin Stefanski begs for one. Sanders would be the ideal fit for Stefanski and in the two-time NFL Coach of the Year's offensive system."
He makes some very good points. Sanders has the vision and football IQ to get rid of the football quickly. His arm talent allows him to make every NFL throw in the book.
Kevin Stefanski could work wonders with a quarterback talent like Sanders.
During the 2024 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has completed 67.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,340 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Sanders would offer Cleveland a fresh start. He would offer them a much bigger talent at quarterback than Watson has had the chance of being since he was acquired. If the opportunity to draft him is available, they should absolutely take it.
Watson's contract will likely keep him with the Browns barring something happening that could void his deal or another team being willing to take it on. However, Sanders could immediately start over him or Cleveland could consider letting him learn from the sidelines for a year or two.
Either way, this is a move that would be perfect for the Browns. Sanders would give them a bright outlook for the future. On paper, it's a match made in heaven for Cleveland.