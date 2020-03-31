BrownsDigest
Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Pete Smith

Everson Griffen is one of the bigger free agent names that has been linked to the Cleveland Browns that remains available. He's had overtures from a handful of teams, but the Browns have an obvious connection with him due to the coaches that were there for his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings. However, one of the teams he reportedly likes, according to Chris Tommason of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, is the Seattle Seahawks, potentially reuniting with his old college coach, Pete Carroll from their time at USC. The issue with that is Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned and he is the domino that has to fall first before the Griffen one doe does.

Clowney's situation has remain unchanged since free agency started. The Seahawks want him back, but they don't want to pay him the contract he's demanding, around $20 million per season. Teams are far more inclined to give Clowney closer to $16 million per year with concerns about his production as a pass rusher, his inconsistent play and some significant injuries that have impacted his career.

The Browns might like to bring in Griffen on a cheaper deal than Olivier Vernon is currently getting, then simply cut Vernon and save some money in the process. The Browns aren't going to simply release Vernon and then hope they can get Griffen.

The good news for the Browns are in good shape, regardless of what happens with Clowney or Griffen. Griffen represents an opportunity as opposed to a necessity. If the Seahawks reach an agreement with Clowney and Griffen likes what the Browns are offering, they could make that move. If not, the Browns simply keep Vernon, who is scheduled to make $15.5 million this year, then would be a free agent. The Browns get a bunch of cap room and potentially some compensatory value if Vernon signs elsewhere.

It's possible that some other players could be lightly connected to this situation. For example, Kamalei Correa is a stand up edge rusher that was effective for the Tennessee Titans last year. He's currently a free agent and could be a nice depth option for the Browns, depending on his asking price. His agent may be waiting for Clowney to get sorted out, then watching where Griffen goes, because the market for Correa might increase for the teams that don't get either of them and still need help off the edge. Correa seems likely to be a player that goes for a one-year deal before re-entering the market, hoping that the cap spikes and increases his earning power after another productive season.

Certainly, the Browns have their eyes on Griffen, but they can afford to be patient. They might be able to make a play for him after Clowney makes his decision, but they could also be in the market for a player like Correa to address the edge depth, which is sorely lacking at present.

