Cleveland Browns Expecting O-Line Reinforcements According To Top Executive
The Cleveland Browns have spent most of the 2024 preseason navigating an epidemic of injuries at the left tackle position.
Fortunately, reinforcements are on the way.
Prior to the Browns kicking off their preseason finale with the Seahawks on Saturday night, general manager Andrew Berry shared that they are anticipating several of their injured lineman to return during the two weeks leading up to Week 1.
"Injuries are a part of the sport," Berry said to Aditi Kinkhabwala. "We do expect some of our guys to come back over the next week or two. And quite honestly it's been good work for young players such as Zak Zinter or Javion Cohen to maybe get extra reps that they maybe otherwise wouldn't be afforded throughout camp."
Berry didn't specify which offensive lineman may be back with the team in the coming weeks, but there are only a handful of options to choose from. Both starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin have spent the entirety of training camp on the team's physically unable to perform list and therefore have yet to practice this summer. They have each been recovering from different knee injuries of varying degrees.
James Hudson III, who has been manning the starting left tackle spot throughout most of camp, went down with an ankle injury in Cleveland's preseason matchup with the Vikings last week. The severity of the injury is unknown at this point, but head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that he would "be back soon" from the ailment. It's unclear how soon Stefanski meant, but roster cutdown day will show where exactly Hudson fits into the teams plans in 2024.
Prior to the team's final training camp practice on Wednesday, Conklin – usually the Browns starting right tackle – was captured going through some drills as if he was playing left tackle. Whether or not Cleveland is considering actually moving him to the left side is unknown right now, however he did play the position in college at Michigan State.
Any one of those players returning would at least help stabilize a position group that has been ravaged by injuries for the start of the season. The puzzle that is the team's 53-man roster will start to take shape over the course of the next 24-48 hours ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.