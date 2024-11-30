Cleveland Browns Fans Will Hate This QB Prediction
The Cleveland Browns have quite the messy situation under center right now, and the hope is that the Browns will be able to unload Deshaun Watson this offseason and start fresh.
But not so fast.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon does not think it will be so easy for Cleveland to just jettison Watson and his contract, and he feels the team's quarterback room in 2025 may look awfully similar to what we are seeing this season.
"I'm sure they'll do their best to trade Watson, but the guy has just become toxic in every way<" Gagnon wrote. "They're stuck paying him, so they might as well let him fight with [Jameis] Winston. That said, I'd expect Winston to enter camp as the clear-cut No. 1."
So it doesn't seem like Gagnon expects the Browns to draft a quarterback, unless he feels they will select a signal-caller and simply roll into training camp with Winston as the starter.
Keep in mind, Winston is slated to hit free agency in March, so there is no guarantee that he returns.
It has been a miserable campaign all around for the Browns, who went into 2024 with dark horse Super Bowl aspirations thanks to a wildly impressive 2023 season in which they managed to win 11 games in spite of shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks.
Things have gone haywire for Cleveland this year, and while the quarterback position is the Browns' primary issue, they also have plenty of other holes to address during the offseason.