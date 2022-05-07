Cleveland Browns Featured in “Top 10 Games of 2022”

Cleveland Browns are going to have one of the games that are must-watch during the 2022 NFL season. According to an NFL dot com writer, the Browns matchup with the Houston Texans is the ninth-ranked game ahead of 2022.

“This matchup depends entirely on the status of Deshaun Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits and potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy. But if Watson is available to play, it's pretty easy to see why this game lands on this list. Watson didn't take a snap for Houston in 2021 before he agreed to be traded to Cleveland, and if he's at the controls of his new team in his old home of NRG Stadium, well, the entire scene will be one to watch,” Nick Shook of NFL.com said.

The league knows what it is doing, it is a business after all. Watson could be suspended and not play in this game, but that would cut a ton of viewership out. Many folks like the drama aspect of things, and Watson going to play his former team is just that.

More likely than not, Watson will be out there for that game. So, with the schedule released next week, it could be a hint of whether or not Watson will be suspended. If the Houston game is early in the year, expect the suspension to come in 2023, if there is one.

If the Houston game is later in the season, then that leaves the door open for a suspension in 2022.

If Watson plays, he will go up against Davis Mills, who will be leading his former team. Since the game is to be played in Houston, Watson is not going to get a warm welcome by any means.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!