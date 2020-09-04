Cleveland Browns Final Roster Tracker

The Cleveland Browns are in the process of trimming their roster down to 53 players by 4pm on Saturday. Since they were only allowed to have 80 players at any point in camp, there are fewer players to cut. They actually entered Thursday with 79 players on the roster.

On the plus side, the Browns and other NFL teams are allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squad. Six of those can be vested veterans. The team can also activate two members of the practice squad to play on Sundays. Many teams will likely use this to have their emergency quarterback available and some might do it for a third center.

The Browns have a scrimmage on Friday, so most of their moves may be pending the outcome of the scrimmage and occur early Saturday. Not only do they need to evaluate players, they need to ensure they have enough bodies to get through it safely.

Beyond simply keeping track of who the Browns move on from and adding, there will also be a list of players released that could be of interest to the Browns.

Thursday, September 3rd

- Waived wide receiver J'Mon Moore

- Waived safety J.T. Hassell

- Waived corner Donnie Lewis Jr.

- Waived defensive tackle Ricky Walker

- Signed offensive lineman Brady Aiello

- Traded for safety Ronnie Harrison, sending a 2021 fifth round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Roster currently at 77

Noteworthy Players Released From Other Teams

- Safety HaHa Clinton-Dix released by Dallas Cowboys