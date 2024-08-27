Cleveland Browns Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 NFL Season
It's official: the Cleveland Browns have finalized their 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season.
The biggest surprise here is that the Browns have released running back D'Onta Foreman, who they signed in free agency. They will apparently be rolling with two running backs as Nick Chubb begins the season on the PUP list.
Otherwise, everything else seems fairly standard.
There was some chatter over the last couple of weeks that the Browns could cut wide receiver David Bell, especially after he suffered a quad injury in the team's preseason opener. However, Cleveland has opted to hold on to the former third-round draft pick.
The omission of tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden does come as somewhat of an eyebrow-raiser, but the Browns have apparently decided to roll with two tight ends. David Njoku was obviously going to be the No. 1, and Jordin Akins clearly had the inside track to winning the No. 2 job.
Rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. currently does not count against the 53-man roster after being placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list as a result of domestic violence allegations. The NFL is conducting an investigation and will determine whether or not Hall gets suspended.
All in all, the Browns' roster looks pretty much like what everyone expected.
Cleveland is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which it won 11 games and finished second in the AFC North. The Browns made it to the playoffs, where they lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round.
There are some pretty lofty expectations for Cleveland heading into 2024, especially as far as the fan base is concerned. The Browns are hoping that Deshaun Watson can rediscover his Texans form, which could very well plant the squad firmly in Super Bowl contention.
Cleveland will open its regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.