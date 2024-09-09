Browns Get Concerning Update On Injured Offensive Star
The Cleveland Browns ended up losing in very disappointing fashion in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, they suffered another loss that will be monitored very closely.
David Njoku left during the game with an injury and didn't end up returning to the field.
Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns' reporter, took to X to share a post-game update about Njoku. He left the building in a walking boot.
Njoku is a huge part of the Cleveland offense. If he is forced to miss any significant amount of time, the Browns' offense is going to take a rough hit.
Before exiting the game, Njoku was Cleveland's leading receiver. He finished the game in the same role. Njoku caught four passes for 44 yards in the contest.
Hopefully, the Browns will get some good news about Njoku this week. They'll need him to be available for Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.
At 28 years old, Njoku put together a strong campaign in 2023. He racked up 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers show a glimpse at just how important Njoku is for the team.
He has become one of the better tight ends in the NFL over the last couple of years.
Leaving the game in a walking boot is not the update that fans were hoping to hear. While nothing more is known at this point in time, updates are sure to be made available in the near future.
Stay tuned and we will make sure to provide the updates as they become available.