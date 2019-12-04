The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Wednesday, coming off the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and actually had some promising news regarding the statuses of a number of plays. Offensive tackle Greg Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol and was a participant. He was unable to play against the Steelers, which proved to be a huge loss. Justin McCray filled in at left tackle to disastrous results and Baker Mayfield took a beating as a result.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon practiced, largely saying he was sore from Sunday.

Baker Mayfield practiced, though he did have a wrap on his hand and didn't throw during media availability. He was only seen handing off the ball.

Tight end David Njoku, who is expected to be activated this week for the Cincinnati Bengals, also practiced with something on his wrist. Freddie Kitchens hedged on his status, but if they don't activate Njoku this week, he reverts to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

It was a little bit surprising to see safety Eric Murray was back practicing Wednesday. The team didn't put him on injured reserve, but Kitchens said a few weeks ago that he didn't think Murray was coming back this season. If he can contribute and play, he brings back some badly needed help at safety and could potentially start at strong safety as well as contribute in subpackage roles.

Murray missed five games after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee, which was performed on November 1st.

Center J.C. Tretter practiced. Kitchens referred to his situation as getting "...banged up a little". He will likely be listed as limited. Last season, Tretter barely practiced throughout the year dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so even if he is limited this week, it's safe to assume he will play. He didn't miss a single snap against the Steelers.

Both cornerback Greedy Williams and tight end Demetrius Harris practiced despite shoulder injuries. Williams left the game in Pittsburgh.

Defensive back Robert Jackson did not practice after suffering an ankle injury, which saw him leave the game on Sunday.

Kitchens said that Damarious Randall will be incorporated fully back into the team after not going to Pittsburgh with the team.

“I trust Damarious is going to go out and prepare and play. Everything’s the same. I have no problems with Damarious.”

Randall is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.