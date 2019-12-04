Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Get Good News: Greg Robinson Cleared, Olivier Vernon Practicing Among Others

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Wednesday, coming off the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and actually had some promising news regarding the statuses of a number of plays. Offensive tackle Greg Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol and was a participant. He was unable to play against the Steelers, which proved to be a huge loss. Justin McCray filled in at left tackle to disastrous results and Baker Mayfield took a beating as a result.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon practiced, largely saying he was sore from Sunday. 

Baker Mayfield practiced, though he did have a wrap on his hand and didn't throw during media availability. He was only seen handing off the ball.

Tight end David Njoku, who is expected to be activated this week for the Cincinnati Bengals, also practiced with something on his wrist. Freddie Kitchens hedged on his status, but if they don't activate Njoku this week, he reverts to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

It was a little bit surprising to see safety Eric Murray was back practicing Wednesday. The team didn't put him on injured reserve, but Kitchens said a few weeks ago that he didn't think Murray was coming back this season. If he can contribute and play, he brings back some badly needed help at safety and could potentially start at strong safety as well as contribute in subpackage roles.

Murray missed five games after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee, which was performed on November 1st.

Center J.C. Tretter practiced. Kitchens referred to his situation as getting "...banged up a little". He will likely be listed as limited. Last season, Tretter barely practiced throughout the year dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so even if he is limited this week, it's safe to assume he will play. He didn't miss a single snap against the Steelers.

Both cornerback Greedy Williams and tight end Demetrius Harris practiced despite shoulder injuries. Williams left the game in Pittsburgh.

Defensive back Robert Jackson did not practice after suffering an ankle injury, which saw him leave the game on Sunday.

Kitchens said that Damarious Randall will be incorporated fully back into the team after not going to Pittsburgh with the team.

“I trust Damarious is going to go out and prepare and play. Everything’s the same. I have no problems with Damarious.”

Randall is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
0

Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

The Value of Steve Wilks

Pete Smith
0

One compelling reason to retain Freddie Kitchens as head coach of the Cleveland Browns is the presence and impact of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. Wilks has helped to improve that side of the ball and another year with him running that side of the ball would only lead to a better product.

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 0

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

When Do the Browns Get Real Football Players?

Pete Smith
13 0

The Cleveland Browns lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-13 in Pittsburgh, because they didn't have enough real football players. The person who said he was going to provide them is the team's general manager John Dorsey. When are they expected to arrive?

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.

Browns Should Bench Damarious Randall, Start Sheldrick Redwine Rest of Season

Pete Smith
0

Between being grounded for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and his poor play on the season, the Cleveland Browns should bench Damarious Randall and start Sheldrick Redwine the rest of the season at free safety.

T-Shirt Proved Meaningless in Game Between Browns and Steelers

Pete Smith
1 0

Despite suggestions to the contrary, a t-shirt Freddie Kitchens was photographed wearing didn't have a meaningful impact on the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Browns Release DE Chris Smith

Pete Smith
0

Per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

Baker Mayfield Displayed Leadership and Character in Loss to Steelers

Pete Smith
0

While enduring multiple big hits throughout the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which even had him leave the game at one point, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed leadership, character in addition to remarkable toughness.

Browns and Steelers Games Determined at the Line of Scrimmage

Pete Smith
0

The two games between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were determined at the line of scrimmage. The Browns dominated the first game and the Steelers took control in the second. If the Browns want to not only defeat the Steelers but consistently compete, the organization must improve there.