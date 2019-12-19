BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Thursday in preparation for their game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm returned as a participant after not practicing Wednesday with a knee ailment. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson did not participate as they deal with knee and back issues, respectively.

The Browns also announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Grace to their practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey to make room for him. Grace was a member of the Browns before the start of the 2018 season after his first stint with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami.

After the Browns released him, he spent time with a couple teams before going back to the Falcons. In all, Grace has played in 24 regular season games, 17 of them with the Falcons.

Former Browns' owner Art Modell's name is coming up again as the Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of candidates for their Class of 2020 Centennial Slate Finalists. Modell is listed as one of ten contributors that will on the ballot and three of them are going to get in as well as ten of the 20 players and two of the eight coaches. These will be in addition to the group that is elected on a yearly basis.

This would represent easily the best opportunity for Modell to be elected to the Hall of Fame, which has always been a controversial notion because of his actions in moving the team to Baltimore after the 1994 season.

Former Browns linebacker and defensive coordinator Bill Cowher is also a candidate as one of the coaches.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Report: If Browns Allow Joe Schobert To Walk, Denver Broncos Could Be Interested

BrandonLittle

If Cleveland Browns can’t keep Joe Schobert, the Denver Broncos will try to swoop in and sign the stud linebacker.

Jarvis Landry Strenuously Objects to Silver Report: Don't Try To Slander My Name

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry came out with a strong denial about the reports from Mike Silver of NFL Network that he told the Arizona Cardinals sideline to "come get me" during their game on Sunday.

Odell Beckham on Cleveland Browns, This Time Louder For Those In The Back: I'll Be Here

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham addressed his situation with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, again, to the media. He was more forceful this time as to avoid being accused of being vague.

Olivier Vernon Practices, But Browns Without J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Sheldon Richardson

Pete Smith

On the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were without center J.C. Tretter, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did participate while wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were limited.

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

Mike Silver of NFL Network is reporting that multiple members of the Cleveland Browns, including Jarvis Landry were shouting at the Arizona Cardinals sideline to come get them.