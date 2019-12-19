Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Thursday in preparation for their game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm returned as a participant after not practicing Wednesday with a knee ailment. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson did not participate as they deal with knee and back issues, respectively.

The Browns also announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Grace to their practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey to make room for him. Grace was a member of the Browns before the start of the 2018 season after his first stint with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami.

After the Browns released him, he spent time with a couple teams before going back to the Falcons. In all, Grace has played in 24 regular season games, 17 of them with the Falcons.

Former Browns' owner Art Modell's name is coming up again as the Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of candidates for their Class of 2020 Centennial Slate Finalists. Modell is listed as one of ten contributors that will on the ballot and three of them are going to get in as well as ten of the 20 players and two of the eight coaches. These will be in addition to the group that is elected on a yearly basis.

This would represent easily the best opportunity for Modell to be elected to the Hall of Fame, which has always been a controversial notion because of his actions in moving the team to Baltimore after the 1994 season.

Former Browns linebacker and defensive coordinator Bill Cowher is also a candidate as one of the coaches.