Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About Free Agency, Some Football Philosophy

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a conference call ahead of the NFL Draft and after free agency. What would normally be a press conference became a conference call in no small part because Berry is still in Philadelphia due to COVID-19 concerns. He plans to move after the NFL Draft, but intends to be in Cleveland to run the draft.

Since Berry answered questions regarding the NFL Draft as well as free agency, this is being divided into a section focused on questions Berry answered specifically related to the draft, including the logistics involved as well as a section more focused on free agency questions and just overall philosophical questions.

Karl Joseph is still not signed at this point. Berry noted that some hospitals are focused entirely on dealing with COVID-19, as they should be, so Joseph hasn't gotten a physical done yet, but they do not anticipate a problem.

Berry outlined what he liked about the players they were able to bring in through free agency. He also touched on the thought process behind the number of one-year deals on defensive players.

There was a significant portion focused on the question of where tackles can play and what skills are required. Berry's take is the two positions are universal and that both are critically important. He used Jack Conklin's time as a left tackle in college to now being a good right tackle is an example, though it wouldn't be a surprise if people run with this, thinking Conklin might play left tackle when head coach Kevin Stefanski said he'd likely stay the right tackle.

