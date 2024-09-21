Cleveland Browns' Great Shares Major Concern About Amari Cooper
To start the 2024 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns' offense has not looked great. Deshaun Watson hasn't looked fantastic, but the players around him have been a major part of the problem as well.
One player who has started off poorly is veteran star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper has not looked to be on the same page with Watson. He also hasn't seemed very motivated this season and certainly hasn't been taking on a noticeable leadership role.
With that being said, a former Browns' great, Reggie Langhorne, spoke out with his concerns about the way Cooper has been playing so far this season.
“I’ve never really heard much great conversation out of Cooper like you heard when he spoke about how he enjoyed playing with Flacco."
You can watch Longhorne talking about his concerns in the video below:
One has to wonder if there is still some residual unhappiness with Cooper. He was included in offseason trade talks that would have brought Brandon Aiyuk to Cleveland.
Cooper and the Browns also went through some contract drama. The two sides figured things out, but then they included him in trade discussions. It makes one wonder if there could be some issues between the team and player.
Through the first two games of the season, Cooper has caught just five passes for 27 yards. Those numbers are clearly unacceptable.
If Cleveland is going to turn things around and be a serious contender in the AFC, they're going to need Cooper to figure his issues out. He has to become a legitimate threat within the offense.
Hopefully, he'll begin to start showing that ability this week against the New York Giants. The Browns have a huge opportunity to snap out of their early-season funk this week.
That being said, if Cooper continues to play at this level, Cleveland may start considering making a move. There have been rumblings that he could become available ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Only time will tell, but the start of the season has been abysmal from the longtime star wideout and the concerns surrounding him are extremely valid.