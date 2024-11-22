Browns Star Throws Major Shade at Steelers WR
The Cleveland Browns stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 24-19 win on snow-covered Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night, representing their second surprising victory over an AFC North rival this season.
But before the game ended, some calamity ensued.
On the final play, Steelers quarterback threw a Hail Mary, and in the process, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II got into a scuffle with Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens had to even be restrained by security, and afterward, Newsome decided to throw some significant shade at his opponent.
"Yeah, he's a fake tough guy," Newsome said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. "He does a lot of that. The antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn't even go up for the ball."
Pickens logged four catches for 48 yards on seven targets during the contest in what was his least productive performance since Oct. 6.
So, needless to say, Cleveland's secondary did a pretty fine job defending him.
Perhaps that's why Pickens became frustrated enough to engage in a fight with Newsome and then fire a shot at the Browns after the game, saying that the elements helped them win.
This is hardly the first time we have seen Pickens display frustration during his NFL career, and many times, his "antics," as Newsome called them, have gotten in the way of his immense talent.
Newsome himself finished with three tackles in the win. He has posted 24 tackles and three passes defended on the season.
The Browns improved to 3-8 with their triumph over the Steelers and will face the Denver Broncos on Monday, Dec. 2.