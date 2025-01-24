Browns Digest

Browns Have Already Made Five Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns have already made five roster moves to begin the offseason.

Evan Massey

Dec 29, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field.
The Cleveland Browns are heading into a very important offseason for the future of the franchise.

After a horrible season in 2024, the Browns are expected to be very active during the offseason. They need to add a lot of talent and they also need to convince superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to stay.

Both of those things are easier said than done. It will take a nearly perfect offseason from the front office in order to accomplish both of those tasks.

With that being said, Cleveland is already off to a start on their offseason moves.

So far, the Browns have already parted ways with five players.

Those five players are tight end Cameron Latu, running back Aidan Robbins, offensive lineman Javion Cohen, offensive lineman Cameron Tom, and wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

Obviously, none of those players are big names. However, Cleveland is getting a head start on their strategy for the offseason.

Among the biggest priorities this offseason for the Browns will be figuring out an upgrade at quarterback, deciding on the future of Nick Chubb, adding to the offensive line, and bringing in more help on the defensive side of the football.

Andrew Berry has struggled to make the right decisions on a consistent basis. He has been better than some previous regimes in the front office, but his track record is far from perfect.

Truthfully, everyone in Cleveland is facing an immense amount of pressure. If things don't turn around for the Browns in 2025, both Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski could end up being on the hot seat.

Hopefully, the right moves are made and Cleveland can take a huge jump next season. The franchise has gone through too much disappointment already.

Only time will tell, but this offseason is one of the most pivotal moments in recent franchise history. The Browns cannot afford to mess it up.

Evan Massey
