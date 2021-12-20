Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Cleveland Browns Have Five Pro Bowlers, Headlined by DPOY Candidate

    Prior to the Browns and Raiders game the NFL announced pro bowlers from each team. Cleveland will have five players represented.
    The plan and goal for any team is to ultimately have no one playing in the pro bowl because they will be playing in the Super Bowl the following week. Cleveland will have five players at the time being in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

    Myles Garrett was a no-brainer when it came to being selected. Garrett is amongst the top when it comes to the game’s best pass rusher. The Cleveland star player has 15 sacks, including 4.5 in just one game. Garrett will be in contention for defensive player of the year.

    Garrett will be joined by Denzel Ward on the defensive side of the ball. Ward has had a really good year and turned into one of the NFL’s top corners.

    Cleveland’s offensive line is sending both of their guards to the pro bowl. Joel Bitonio continues to do his thing year in and year out. Wyatt Teller inked a monster extension recently and his play can show you why. Both players will represent the Browns.

    Nick Chubb has only played in 10 games, but the respect he has garnered is going to carry him into the pro bowl game. Chubb still is on pace for a 1,200+ yard season and is one of the very best backs in the league.

    Cleveland could potentially have another pro bowler or two if replacements are needed. For the time being having five pro bowlers is a very nice number.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Cleveland Browns Have Five Pro Bowlers, Headlined by DPOY Candidate

