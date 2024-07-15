Cleveland Browns Have Three Main Players on the Roster Bubble
The Cleveland Browns are heading into NFL training camp with a lot of competition across the roster.
As the team looks to get back to being a serious conteder in the AFC, they have loaded up with talent. On both sides of the football, the Browns look to be a very good team on paper.
However, being a good team comes with roster battles. There are plenty to watch in training camp and preseason action this year.
With that in mind, who are some players on the roster bubble to watch in competitions?
Bleacher Report recently offered three players who need to have an impressive training camp and preseason in order to avoid being cut.
Those three players are quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Nyheim Hines, and wide receiver James Proche.
Clearly, Thompson-Robinson is the biggest name on this list. After being drafted by Cleveland last year, he struggled in the limited playing time that he saw as a rookie. While it seems unlikely that the tema would cut him, he's facing competition from both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.
Hines was signed this offseason to provide depth at the running back position. He likely won't end up making the roster, with Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, and D'Onta Foreman ahead of him on the depth chart.
Proche has an even bigger uphill battle ahead of him. The Browns are loaded with wide receiver talent and may even have to consider cutting David Bell as well. He's almost a lock to not make the team.
Expect to see intense battles from these players throughout training camp. Cleveland has put itself in a great position with the competition on the roster.
It will be interesting to see what the final 53-man roster ends up looking like.