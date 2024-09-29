Cleveland Browns Have Three Pressing Needs Entering Week 4
The Cleveland Browns have looked very rough to begin the 2024 NFL season. Andrew Berry, the team's general manager, has to be already thinking about potential roster moves both during the season and what he wants to do next offseason.
So far this year, the Browns have seen their offensive line play extremely poorly. They have also not gotten the quarterback play from Deshaun Watson that they were hoping to see.
Those two things alone could call for major additions or changes.
Pro Football Focus took a look at Cleveland's three biggest needs ahead of Week 4 action. They believe that quarterback, offensive tackle, and running back are the three things the team needs the most.
Many have started projecting that the Browns will end up targeting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are also quite a few talented offensive tackles that will be available high up in that draft class.
As for the running back position, that is more of a temporary need. Nick Chubb is expected to come back at some point in the middle of the season. When he returns, he should be the fix that the team needs in the backfield.
While Chubb will help the offense quite a bit, Cleveland will not go very far with the way Watson has been playing. An upgrade or new face at the quarterback position does seem to be a very real possibility.
On the offensive line, nothing has looked good. Jedrick Wills has dealt with injury issues and has not been consistent. Dawand Jones has come into the season looking slow. Both players are major question marks for the future.
Hopefully, the Browns can start showing some signs of life and put these needs to bed. Watson still has a chance to show that he can be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The offensive line has the talent to turn things around as well.
It will be interesting to see what the team looks like this week on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. For now, there are some major issues that Cleveland has to figure out how to fix.