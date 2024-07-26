Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, "2024 Season Will Be Unlike Any Other"
Kevin Stefanski rarely gives the media anything major to discuss. He is the king of cliches and is very cautious about what he says into the microphone.
Thursday at the Greenbrier was a bit different, he pulled the curtain back on the state of the team as they finally embark on their journey to the 2024 Super Bowl. While answering questions he talked about his feelings towards Amari Cooper, Deshaun Watson's progress, actual injury updates for some of the guys and announced who will be the play caller.
Also in his answers, he acknowledged that 2024 will be a year "unlike any other." While he was saying that very literally, while explaining that nothing from 2023 will carry over, it really makes you think about what this team is capable of this year.
This is the best roster that the Cleveland Browns have seen in 20-plus seasons. The only big position battles that are taking place in camp are for the third tight end spot and maybe a third linebacker spot and that's it.
The story of this season will be told by the play of Deshaun Watson. Since coming to Cleveland in 2022, Watson has only played in 12 games for Cleveland. Albeit, he has a record of 8-4 when starting but he has never looked comfortable since being in Cleveland. That has to change this season. Production needs to increase for the 28-year-old and more importantly, he needs to play a full season.
If he can even partly resemble his old self, then the Cleveland Browns will be in very good shape this year and Kevin Stefanski's prophecy will be right - 2024 will be a year unlike any other.