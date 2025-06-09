Cleveland Browns Send Heartfelt Goodbye to Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb has been a staple at running back for the Cleveland Browns ever since they selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia.
In fact, every single snap of his career up to this point has been with the Browns, but that's going to change in 2025. On Sunday, it was reported that Chubb was expected to sign with the Houston Texans as a free agent. On Monday afternoon, The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that Chubb had passed a physical with the Texans.
He has been injury-prone over his time in Cleveland, so the passed physical was absolutely a huge hurdle to him officially joining up with the Texans.
Now, it appears, the Browns are ready to say goodbye. They released a touching message to Chubb on social media:
Chubb did indeed give his all for the Browns. He was easily one of the best running backs in the NFL for a stretch before he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and medial capsule early on in the 2023 season. That cost him over a year, and he's never really been the same since. Last season, his campaign ended early because of a broken foot.
Injuries have undoubtedly sapped Chubb of his potential, but he's still under 30 and if he's healthy he can be incredibly dynamic. He had four 1000-plus yard seasons in a row from 2019-2022 and he found the end zone 56 total times (five as a receiver) for the Browns over seven years.