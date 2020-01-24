Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know



A familiar face to some is making his way back to Cleveland. Browns are hiring Drew Petzing as the teams new tight end coach, per Cleveland.com.

Petzing was last with the Minnesota Vikings where he had been since 2014, spending multiple seasons with Kevin Stefanski, doing plenty of winning. Someone that the new head coach has worked with in the past and obviously trusts, to add him to his new building staff.

Back in 2013 Petzing was an intern with the Cleveland Browns, joining the Vikings a year later as an offensive assistant. Each year he would see a change in position as he was with the wide receivers just a year later, as an assistant. The following year in 2018 Petzing found himself as the quarterbacks coach, helping Kirk Cousins to a terrific season.

This past season Drew Petzing was the head wide receivers coach, working with the likes of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Coming to the Browns he will work with David Njoku and surely another tight end that is not on the roster yet. Success has followed Petzing with the positions he has coached in the past.