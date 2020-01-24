BrownsMaven
Cleveland Browns Hire New Tight Ends Coach, Drew Petzing Who Some May Know

BrandonLittle


A familiar face to some is making his way back to Cleveland. Browns are hiring Drew Petzing as the teams new tight end coach, per Cleveland.com.

Petzing was last with the Minnesota Vikings where he had been since 2014, spending multiple seasons with Kevin Stefanski, doing plenty of winning. Someone that the new head coach has worked with in the past and obviously trusts, to add him to his new building staff.

Back in 2013 Petzing was an intern with the Cleveland Browns, joining the Vikings a year later as an offensive assistant. Each year he would see a change in position as he was with the wide receivers just a year later, as an assistant. The following year in 2018 Petzing found himself as the quarterbacks coach, helping Kirk Cousins to a terrific season.

This past season Drew Petzing was the head wide receivers coach, working with the likes of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Coming to the Browns he will work with David Njoku and surely another tight end that is not on the roster yet. Success has followed Petzing with the positions he has coached in the past. 

Kareem Hunt Pulled Over, Marijuana Found In The Car, Cited For Speeding

Cleveland Browns running back finds himself in trouble again with the police, this time just a speeding ticket, could have been worse.

BrandonLittle

Three Small School Senior Bowl Prospects For the Browns

The Senior Bowl offers one of a few opportunities for smaller school prospects to show they are just as good, if not better, than players from bigger schools. As the Cleveland Browns look for prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft, three small school prospects stand out as potential fits.

Pete Smith

Report: Kevin Stefanski, Browns won't retain DBs Coach DeWayne Walker

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain DeWayne Walker as the defensive backs coach. Walker interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles within the last week for the same position.

Pete Smith

Reports: Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello Interviewing In Cleveland With Kevin Stefanski

Browns are meeting with Rich Scangarello to decide if he could be a fit with the new staff after parting ways with the Denver Broncos.

BrandonLittle

by

Footballfan55

Senior Bowl: Wednesday Notes

After a day of playing in shorts and helmets, the pads were on Wednesday and it looked far more like football. For many of the players the Cleveland Browns would be considering, these next two days are far more important in terms of the practice field.

Pete Smith

OBJ Expected to Fully Recover After Core Muscle Surgery

The Cleveland Browns announced that star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went under for successful surgery on a core muscle injury that bothered him all season long.

BrandonLittle

by

Footballfan55

Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

The new Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to shape up with the naming of Bill Callahan to the role of coaching the offensive line.

BrandonLittle

by

Footballfan55

Full Early Entry List For The 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be here before you know it, here you’ll see a list of all the early entries, a record number.

BrandonLittle

Senior Bowl: Tuesday Notes

The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl has begun and there are a number of players that could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, including a late addition offensive tackle adding yet another name to a talented field in this year's draft class.

Pete Smith

Report: Cleveland Browns To Meet With George Paton A Second Time For Open GM Job.

The Cleveland Browns continue their look for their next general manager and things could be heading in the right direction. The team will be meeting with George Paton a second time in the near future.

BrandonLittle